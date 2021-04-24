Samsung unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents

Article content

Berkeley — A unit of Samsung C&T is considering investing $673 million in building solar power plants in Texas, aiming to start commercial production in December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

The solar facilities will be located in the Milam county, Texas, the documents showed. The county is less than a two-hour drive to Samsung Electronics’ chip factory in Austin where the South Korean firm is considering building a new $17 billion chip plant.

Four school districts in the Milam county recently approved separate incentive agreements with Ben Milam Solar 1, 2, 3 LLC whose parent is Samsung C&T, a construction affiliate of Samsung Electronics, according to thee documents.

With a combined operating capacity of approximately 700 megawatts, the solar power factories will start construction in June 2022, according to the documents.

A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that it is currently “proceeding approval procedures with the state” but there are no current discussions with Samsung Electronics regarding the project.

The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as countries around the world transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable sources of power to stop global warming.