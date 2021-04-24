‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Finale

VH1

In the all-virtual finale, the Top 4, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rose and Symone, go against one another in all-out smackdown before one of them is given the title of season 13 Queen.

Kicking off the night was RuPaul herself as she performed “New Friends Silver, Old Friends Gold”. Later, the Top 4 hit the stage for a final runway as well as a drag ball. Each of the finalists also flaunted their best fashion in the three categories namely “Black and White”, “Red All Over” and “Grand Finale Eleganza Extravaganza”.

During the finale, the contestants also paid a heartfelt tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne, who passed away in August.

Later in the Britney Spears-themed finale, Rose and Kandy Muse faced off in a performance of “Work B***h”. While they both tried their best to win the judges’ hearts, one of them had to be eliminated. Unfortunately, Ru decided that Rose had to be sent home.

The next lip sync performance was between Symone and Gottmik. The pair offered a fierce battle as they performed to the tune of Britney’s “Till the World Ends”.

After a long deliberation, Ru announced that Symone was the winner of season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. Looking stunning in a sparkling yellow fringe dress with streamers emerging from the top of her massive updo, Symone accepted the crown and scepter from season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall. “I told y’all not to let the smooth taste fool you!” she exclaimed.