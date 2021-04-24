Rob McElhenney Rescues Lost Dog in Freeway and Reunites the Pet With Owner

Instagram/Kaitlin Olson

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor and his wife Kaitlin Olson have saved a missing dog in a Los Angeles freeway and returned the pet to the owner.

Actor Rob McElhenney has helped to give one family a happy ending after facilitating a reunion with its lost dog.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star and his wife, TV co-star Kaitlin Olson, spotted the pit bull mix running along a Los Angeles freeway and stopped traffic to save the pooch from danger.

They took the dog to a local vet and then turned to social media to help locate its owners, with McElhenney initially nicknaming the pet Brad Pitt because he’s “so d**n beautiful” before deciding to change its moniker to Frank Reynolds – after Danny DeVito‘s “It’s Always Sunny” character – because of his body type.

The actor soon learned the pup was actually named Chance as he was able to make contact with his owners, who had been frantically searching for the missing dog.

Rob subsequently chronicled Chance’s homecoming on social media and wrote, “Happy Dog. Happy Kids,” before thanking Olson and two other “bada** women” who had helped to “save the day.”

He added, “Social media may be ripping apart the fabric of our society but… Sometimes it’s pretty great.”

Rob McElhenney also has his own dogs.

In 2019, he revealed, “Our dog Simon is in the new show. He’s a better actor than me. He has demanded all proceeds from his career are to be used to buy a giant meatball. The remainder is to be donated to the @aspca.”