Richard Lewis ‘So Grateful’ to Be Invited Back to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ After Surgeries

The 73-year-old comedian thanks Larry David for inviting him back to the HBO hit comedy series after being well enough following recovery from surgeries.

Actor Richard Lewis is “so grateful” to return to hit comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” after recovering enough from a series of surgeries to film an appearance.

The veteran star has portrayed a semi-autobiographical version of himself on Larry David‘s show since its inception in 2000 but, in January (21), Lewis claimed he was not well enough to reprise the role for the upcoming season 11.

Sharing the news with fans on Twitter at the time, he wrote, “What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching… @HBO.”

However, the 73 year old has since been able to make a brief return to the franchise, thanks to an invite from David.

Posting a photo of himself from the set of the TV hit, Lewis wrote, “Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!”

“I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

And returning to work, even just for the one episode instead of his originally planned six, has given Lewis a big confidence boost.

“It was maybe the best I’ve ever been in the 11 seasons,” he told Variety of his performance after day one. “And I know this because I made Larry crack up at least 15 or 20 times during this one scene.”

Lewis added, “When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene.”

“My adrenaline was pumping so much, I just went crazy,” he confessed. “We went to places that I don’t think we’ve ever been before…”

“I’m just very flattered and grateful that people really love this show.”