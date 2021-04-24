Pros say Bitcoin’s ‘very healthy’ correction ‘builds ground for more stable growth’ By Cointelegraph



Pros say Bitcoin’s ‘very healthy’ correction ‘builds ground for more stable growth’



and the wider cryptocurrency market took a beating in the late ho April 22, and intense selling saw (BTC) price dip below $48,000 in a move that came as a relief to quantitative analysts like PlanB who were worried that the price growth was showing signs of being inorganic.

A variety of factors have been identified as being the cause of the drop in price, including an overcrowded futures market and heavy selling activity from small- to medium-size whales. Aside from the activity of whales in the crypto market, the most impactful development was a proposal from the administration of United States President Joe Biden to raise the capital gains tax for individuals making more than $1 million per year.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Net transfer of Bitcoin to/from exchanges. Source: Glassnode , S2F Capital

Bitcoin moving profits and losses (MPL). Source: Whalemap

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

