PlanB speculates that BTC price fall doesn’t mean the end By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

PlanB speculates that BTC price fall doesn’t mean the end

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has declined over the past day or so, falling from highs above $60,000 to below $50,000. That, however, does not necessarily mean the asset’s bull run is over, according to a well-known crypto analyst, PlanB.

“Nothing goes up in a straight line,” PlanB said in a Tweet on Friday.