Paxos receives ‘preliminary conditional approval’ for US bank charter By Cointelegraph

Paxos receives ‘preliminary conditional approval’ for US bank charter
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted today stablecoin company and PayPal collaborator Paxos a federal charter to form a national trust bank — just the third such charter the OCC has granted crypto-native companies.
Paxos joins custody firm Achorage, who was the first to receive a charter in January, and fellow custodian Protego, which received their conditional charter in February.
