Paul Weller Thinks He Would Be in ‘Padded Cell’ If He Didn’t Make Music During Lockdown

The ‘Changingman’ singer jokingly said he might be committed to a mental hospital if he didn’t record music after his tour was called off because of Covid-19 lockdown.

Paul Weller thinks he’d be in a “padded cell” if he hadn’t been recording music through the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Changingman” rocker has spent the last year working on new LP “Fat Pop (Volume 1)“, and he was grateful to still have a creative outlet when the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked what it would have been like without access to a studio over this time, he told Uncut magazine, “I’d probably be in a padded cell. I’ve no idea.”

“I mean, perhaps I make it sound easier than it is. The songwriting part of it still involves an awful lot of finessing and chipping away.”

And the star joked he made the record so he could get a “break” from his young children.

Paul – who has adult kids Leah and Natt from his first marriage to Dee C. Lee, Dylan from a relationship with a make-up artist named Lucy, Jesamine and Stevie Mac with former partner Samantha Stock, and twins Bowie and John Paul and daughter Nova with wife Hannah – laughed, “I did the record so I could get away and have a f**king break! But I think I used (the time) wisely as well, you know?”

Last year, he also released a new album called “On Sunset“. He previously said of his 2020 release, “Music is my obsession, it’s my education, it’s my entertainment, it’s the way that I communicate, it’s everything to me. Every track here reflects that obsession.”