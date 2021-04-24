Oscars Best Red Carpet Looks All Time

Awards season is my favorite season.
To get yourself in the Oscars ~mood~, here are some of the best looks the red carpet has ever been blessed with:
1.
Billy Porter in 2019:
2.
Janelle Monáe in 2019:
3.
Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999:
4.
Nicole Kidman in 2007:
5.
Cher in 1998:
6.
Angelina Jolie in 2012:
7.
Jennifer Lawrence in 2011:
8.
Saoirse Ronan in 2016:
9.
Barbra Streisand in 1969:
10.
Cindy Crawford in 1991:
11.
Viola Davis in 2018:
12.
Emma Stone in 2017:
13.
Salma Hayek in 1997:
14.
Gemma Chan in 2019:
15.
Zendaya in 2015:
16.
Jamie Lee Curtis in 1983:
17.
Audrey Hepburn in 1968:
18.
Jason Momoa in 2019:
19.
Halle Berry in 2002:
20.
Lady Gaga in 2019:
21.
Michelle Williams in 2006:
22.
Spike Lee in 2020:
23.
Jennifer Lopez in 2015:
24.
And finally, Lupita Nyong’o in 2014:
What are some of your fave Oscars looks? LMK in the comments!
