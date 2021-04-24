Oscars Best Red Carpet Looks All Time

Awards season is my favorite season.

It’s the Oscars this Sunday, April 25!

To get yourself in the Oscars ~mood~, here are some of the best looks the red carpet has ever been blessed with:

1.

Billy Porter in 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2.

Janelle Monáe in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

3.

Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Nicole Kidman in 2007:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

5.

Cher in 1998:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Angelina Jolie in 2012:


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

7.

Jennifer Lawrence in 2011:


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Saoirse Ronan in 2016:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

9.

Barbra Streisand in 1969:


Ron Galella / Getty Images

10.

Cindy Crawford in 1991:


Ron Galella / Getty Images

11.

Viola Davis in 2018:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12.

Emma Stone in 2017:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

13.

Salma Hayek in 1997:


Ron Wolfson / Getty Images

14.

Gemma Chan in 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15.

Zendaya in 2015:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

16.

Jamie Lee Curtis in 1983:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

17.

Audrey Hepburn in 1968:


Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

18.

Jason Momoa in 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19.

Halle Berry in 2002:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Lady Gaga in 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

21.

Michelle Williams in 2006:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

22.

Spike Lee in 2020:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

23.

Jennifer Lopez in 2015:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

24.

And finally, Lupita Nyong’o in 2014:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

What are some of your fave Oscars looks? LMK in the comments!

