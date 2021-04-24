Norway to start digital currency tests after four years of research By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The Norwegian central bank, Norges Bank, is set to test various technical solutions for a central bank digital currency following years of research.

Norges Bank officially announced Friday that it will be conducting CBDC tests over the next two years upon recommendations from an internal working group. “The working group is of the opinion that the motivation for research into CBDCs has been strengthened. Many central banks are in the process of carrying out similar research, and several are already under way with technical testing,” the central bank stated.