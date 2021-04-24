Nexus Mutual moves to sunset legal entity, lift KYC requirements By Cointelegraph

Nexus Mutual moves to sunset legal entity, lift KYC requirements
In a move that could point toward greater decentralization and wider access, the Nexus Mutual community is currently considering a proposal to sunset the coverage protocol’s legal entity and lift Know Your Customer (Kburdens currently necessary to interact with the platform.
The proposal was announced on Thursday in a Tweet by Christopher Heymann, co-founder of investment fund 1kx. In it, Heymann notes that Nexus originally launched with a “a UK-based limited company” in order to protect the team from legal liabilities and tax-related issues.
KYC meets DeFi
