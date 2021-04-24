New ASEAN blockchain consortium targets cross-border cooperation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

New ASEAN blockchain consortium targets cross-border cooperation

Blockchain associations from Australia and five Southeast Asian nations are joining forces to promote blockchain development and education.

Blockchain organizations from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to promote blockchain collaboration in the Asia Pacific, Business Times reports.