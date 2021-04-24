My Mom And I Watched The Oscars Best Actress Nominees

My family loves movies. So this year, my mother and I decided to watch all of the women nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and score them.

Here’s a couple facts about us to give you a sense of who you’re dealing with:

My mom, Nancy, is an acrylic painter, a redhead (“because ‘ginger’ is a rhizome”), and she cannot ski (“snow ski, I can water ski”).

I, Hope, have cried watching every animated movie I’ve ever seen, I’m scared of spiders big enough to feel like they have thoughts, and I once shouted at Kate Middleton that she looked “SOOOOOO CUTE!!!!” in her fancy gown.