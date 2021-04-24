Kirill Kaprizov (2 goals) leads Wild past Kings By Reuters

3/3



© Reuters. NHL: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings



2/3

Kirill Kaprizov continued his stellar rookie season, scoring two goals to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Kaprizov leads all NHL rookies with 21 goals and 40 points. He has six goals and three assists in eight games against the Kings this season, and he broke Wild’s rookie record for power-play goals by scoring his seventh on Friday.

Nico Sturm and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Wild, who won their sixth straight game to match their season-best win streak. Talbot is 6-0-1 in his past seven starts and 4-0-0 against the Kings this season.

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored, and Calvin Petersen made 20 saves for the Kings.

Sabres 6, Bruins 4

Sam Reinhart had a hat trick and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves to win in his NHL debut as host Buffalo ended Boston’s six-game winning streak.

Steven Kampfer had a goal and two assists for Boston, which sits in fourth place in the Eastern Division. Tuukka Rask made 24 saves before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak early in the third period.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Casey Mittelstadt and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for Buffalo. Mattias Samuelsson had two assists for his first NHL points.

Rangers 4, Flyers 1

Alexis Lafreniere and Pavel Buchnevich each had one goal and one assist to lift host New York past Philadelphia.

Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider added one goal apiece, while Mika Zibanejad contributed two assists to post a total of 18 points in eight games against the Flyers this season. Artemi Panarin also had two assists.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers. Goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 20 shots.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 1

Juuse Saros made 29 saves and Ryan Ellis had two assists as Nashville recorded a road victory over Chicago.

Nashville finished the season series with a 7-0-1 record over the Blackhawks. Ryan Johansen, Luke Kunin, and Erik Haula scored for the Predators.

Vinnie Hinostroza denied Saros the shutout with Chicago’s lone goal, coming at 16:41 of the third period. A video review was required to confirm that Hinostroza’s redirected puck just barely crossed the goal line.

Flames 4, Canadiens 2

Sean Monahan’s early third-period goal was the winner and capped a three-point game as host Calgary claimed a crucial victory over Montreal.

Calgary’s Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm added single markers. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves in a win that puts the fifth-place Flames six points back of the fourth-place Canadiens in the North Division.

Tyler Toffoli and Joel Armia scored for Montreal, which received a 27-save performance from goalie Jake Allen.

–Field Level Media