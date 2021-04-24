Kansas City Southern Begins Talks With Canadian National

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Kansas City Southern said a proposal by Canadian National Railway Co. may lead to better terms than an offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., potentially escalating a bidding war in one of the industry’s biggest potential deals in decades.

Kansas City Southern said Saturday it will begin talks with Canadian National Railway, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The negotiations could yield a “superior proposal” than one reached last month with Canadian Pacific Railway, it said. The U.S. rail operator remains bound by the earlier merger agreement and there’s no assurance that talks with the rival bidder would result in a transaction, it added.

The two biggest Canadian railroads are battling for ownership of the U.S. company, seeking to extend their rail links not just within the two countries, but also through Mexico to take advantage of a reworked North American trade alliance called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA.

This week, Canadian National offered $30 billion to snatch Kansas City Southern, valuing the company at $325 per share in a cash-and-stock deal. The proposal topped a $25 billion deal Kansas City reached with Canadian Pacific last month.