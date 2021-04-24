Justin Bieber Performs “Lonely” To Prisoners

He also stayed and listened to speakers.
One of the tracks Justin performed was “Lonely,” a song that details Justin’s tumultuous relationship with fame, where he sings about his past mistakes and feelings of isolation, despite mega-stardom.
The chorus’ lyrics read, “What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me. ‘Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening, and that’s just fuckin’ lonely.”
But, a lot of the commenters disagreed with me. They actually really appreciated the sentiment.
“How often do they have something to look forward to?” said one comment with 29,000 likes. “I wish more artists would do this.”
“If I was in prison and J. Biebs came to serenade me, that would be kinda fire?” another person wrote.
One person also brought up how the song probably resonates with the prisoners and their feelings of isolation while being incarcerated.
And turns out, the performance was received well by the prisoners, according to TMZ.
“It was a life-changing experience that I will never forget,” Bieber said in an earlier statement given to Billboard. “It was such an honor listening to their stories and seeing how strong their faith is.”
