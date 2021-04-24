Joy Behar Denies ‘Taking a Dig’ at Caitlyn Jenner Despite Repeatedly Using the Wrong Pronoun

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon

The ‘View’ co-host accidentally refers to the former Olympic gold medalist as ‘he’ instead of ‘her’ when they are discussing the latter’s intention to run for California governor on the show.

Joy Behar did not intentionally misgender Caitlyn Jenner. Despite repeatedly using the wrong pronoun when discussing the latter’s intention to run for California governor on “The View“, the show’s co-host was reportedly not “taking a dig” at the athlete-turned-reality star.

Offering more details of the 78-year-old’s phrasing was Page Six. A source told the outlet, “This was not political or her taking a dig. She didn’t say it pointedly. She kept making the mistake. She corrected herself, and then accidentally did it again.”

The source went on stressing, “She was not being malicious by any means.” The insider further noted that she is an “advocate” who “has been honored by [LGBTQ+ rights group] GLAAD.”

Joy made the blunder on “The View” on Friday, April 23 when weighing in on Caitlyn’s gubernatorial run. “He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself,” she told co-host Sunny Hostin, before correcting herself, “That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather.”

The comedienne then apologized on the show after going on a commercial break. “So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up, I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of missing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but, whatever, it just came out, so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that,” she pointed out.





Joy’s apology, however, was not well received by some people. “It was completely tone-deaf, the apology,” a separate source told Page Six. “I do think it was an honest mistake, but the apology was completely dismissive. She misgendered the woman four times and then said, ‘whatever.’ ” Another insider, meanwhile, described it as “so disrespectful” and “embarrassing.”