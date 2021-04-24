Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori to fight in June By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas

2/2

A middleweight title fight between reigning champ Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is expected to take place at UFC 263 on June 12.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Saturday that contracts are being finalized to set the 185-pound title fight.

Adesanya (20-1) defeated Vettori via split decision in April 2018. Adesayna, 31, lost his most recent fight against light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6 in Las Vegas. That did not affect his status as middleweight champion.

Vettori (17-4-1), a 27-year-old Italian, has won his past five bouts, including a defeat of Kevin Holland on April 10.

White told ESPN that the Adesanya-Vettori winner will next face former champion Robert Whittaker.

The location of UFC 263 hasn’t been announced yet.

