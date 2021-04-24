Irv Gotti Reveals DMX Was on Ventilator Because of COVID, Overdosed on Mix of Crack and Fentanyl

WENN/Instar

The Murder Inc. CEO says in an interview that the ‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya’ hitmaker had trouble breathing because of COVID, that’s why he was put on ventilator.

AceShowbiz –

As family and friends are still struggling to accept the loss of DMX, Irv Gotti has shared alleged details of his cause of death. In an interview with Kendra G on “The WGCI Morning Show”, the record executive revealed that the late rapper had COVID-19, which was only found out when he was taken to the hospital following his overdose.

The Murder Inc. CEO also said that DMX overdosed on crack laced with Fentanyl, and his condition was worsened by his COVID. “They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug Fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” he said in the interview.

“When when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe – you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system – so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator,” he elaborated.

Irv pointed out that DMX died on his youngest son’s birthday, but he wasn’t entirely shocked given his condition. “I knew it was coming cause the family was like he was brain dead,” so he claimed. He added that he’s “at peace” knowing that the “Where the Hood At?” spitter was “with God now.”

“They said even if he comes through, there’s a good chance he’s gonna be brain dead. Once they said that, I was like, ‘I don’t want to see X like that,’ ” he shared, before explaining, “I said, ‘If he comes back, I want him to come back and be X. If he’s gonna be brain dead and a vegetable, I don’t want to see him like that,’ you know what I’m saying? I think when it got down to it, he couldn’t survive without being on that machine. He’s gone.”

While acknowledging that DMX had long struggled with substance abuse issues and had a lot of “demons,” Irv believes that the late star’s wrongdoings may have been forgiven because of his faith in God. “But again, I have a feeling about it ’cause I know he’s with God. He was such a spiritually connected person that all the wrongdoings he may have done are gonna kind of be forgiven,” he stated. “I just feel like he’s up there, he’s a peace and he’s not fighting no demons no more and he’s in a better place. When I die, I’ll see my man again.”

DMX died on April 9 after hospitalized for a week following a heart attack possibly resulting from a drug overdose. He was 50. A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, followed by a private service at an undisclosed church in New York City the next day.

Rumors of DMX having COVID first emerged during his hospitalization, but it was quickly debunked by XXL which stated, “DMX does not have COVID-19, per an official source.”