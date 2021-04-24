Ireland Baldwin Advocates for ‘Birth Control’ After Suffering Bloody Nose From Babysitting

Instagram

While many are left shocked by the daughter of Alec Baldwin’s gory picture of her injury, her uncle Billy Baldwin insists that such is a normal thing in the Baldwin household.

Ireland Baldwin is offering advice to parents after her babysitting experience has gone horribly wrong. Suffered a nose bleed after watching over two seven-year-old boys for 45 minutes, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger ticklishly turned into an advocate for “birth control.”

The 25-year-old shared her bloody selfie on Friday, April 23. In the photo posted on Instagram, she was captured with blood running down her face and covering one of her hands. In the caption, she explained, “I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like…” She closed her note with “#birthcontrol” hashtag.

In the comment section, many of Ireland’s followers could not hide their shock over her gory photo. One wrote in return, “What the hell????” Another expressed concerned for the model by commenting, “Omg Are you ok? Kids are tough lol especially if they are boys! I hope you are ok.”

Ireland’s uncle Billy Baldwin, however, claimed that bloody noses were a common thing in the Baldwin household. He jokingly left a comment that read, “When I grow up with your father and your uncles we called that…Tuesday.” In response, Ireland wrote back, “Oh dear God.”

It’s still unclear if the boys Ireland mentioned were her siblings, but it was apparent from her social media posts that she enjoys being surrounded by her younger siblings. In March, she posted an Instagram photo of her cradling her younger sister Carmen to celebrate International Woman’s Day. “Happy international woman’s day to one of my favorite girls. I love you [love],” her heartwarming caption read.

Ireland is one of Alec’s seven children. From his marriage to Hilaria Baldwin, Alec has two daughters, 7-year-old Carmen and 7-week-old Maria, whom they recently welcomed the baby via surrogate, and four sons, 5-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 2-year-old Romeo and 7-month-old Eduardo.

On how Ireland felt about being a big sister, a source claimed that the cousin of Hailey Baldwin thinks it’s “awesome” and she “couldn’t be happier” for them since she “loves being part of a big family. The insider also added, “Ireland is thrilled for her dad and Hilaria, and she absolutely adores each and every one of her little brothers and sisters.”