Guy Sebastian’s Ex-Manager Due to Face Trial in 2022 for Allegedly Stealing From Star

Former manager Titus Day is scheduled to face trial next year after he was arrested last year for allegedly embezzling over $1 million from the ‘American Idol’ champion.

Guy Sebastian‘s former manager Titus Day will face trial next year (22) after being accused of embezzling money from the star.

According to Australia’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Day appeared in court in May 2022, amid allegations he embezzled royalties and performance fees from the singer.

He was mentioned in Downing Centre District Court on Friday (23Apr21) after police accused him of stealing over $1 million Australian dollars ($772,915, £557,206) from Guy between 2013 and 2020.

Day was arrested last year, with police alleging that he was “calculating” in deciding what money to keep and what to hand over while working as Guy’s manager.

In a statement at the time, “The X Factor Australia” star, who has been involved in a long-running legal battle with Day, wrote that he feels vindicated by the charges.

“As has been reported I have had an ongoing dispute with Titus for a number of years, and today I am absolutely devastated to learn the nature and detail of these charges,” he said. “After over a decade of partnership, I parted ways with Titus’ management company in November 2017.”

“All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightfully entitled to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating.”

“Over these last years, my integrity and reputation have been questioned, and many untruths have been publicly stated. For me, this has been deeply personal and this period has been the toughest of my life. These charges are a sad vindication of my position.”