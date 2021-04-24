Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Birthday Gift From BF Zayn Malik

Instagram

The model, who turns 26 on Friday, April 23, also receives birthday tributes from her mother Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella Hadid and father Mohammed Hadid.

AceShowbiz –

Gigi Hadid got extra love from boyfriend Zayn Malik on her special day. Having received a romantic gift from her singer boyfriend in honor of her 26th birthday, the model showed off the present on social media as she couldn’t help but gush over it.

Making use of Instagram Story on Friday, April 23, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid shared a picture of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers including roses and tulips. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply marveled, “WOW,” tagging the former One Direction member.

Gigi Hadid gushed over a birthday gift from Zayn Malik.

Also celebrating Gigi’s latest milestone was her mother, Yolanda. The mother of three put out several throwback photos of her and her daughter on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel….. I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given ‘Proud’ a whole other meaning.”

“You are extraordinary!!!” the former model went on raving. “Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed. #HappyBirthday #Gigi.”

<br />

Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, turned to his own page to unveil some images of her when she was still a baby. In the caption, he wrote, “u would not remember that I would cook while I was babysitting .. I would put you a pot .. and you would sit there watching me cook. The sweetest baby you are and you made a sweet baby Khai. Love you my child. And a very happy birthday.”

<br />

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, meanwhile, took to her Story feed to share some snaps of the two throughout the years. One picture in particular saw them sleeping next to each other while the other displayed little Gigi cradling baby Bella. Alongside the second photo, the latter quipped, “Thank you for being born because technically I wouldn’t be alive if you weren’t born so yes thank you.”

Bella Hadid offered a birthday tribute to sister Gigi Hadid.

Andwar Hadid also gave a birthday shout-out to Gigi Hadid.

Her brotherAnwar Hadid also offered his own birthday tribute. He penned on Instagram Story, “@gigihadid happy birthday sister you are a shining light in my life and to anyone that is lucky to call you a friend. Thank you for being my sister.”