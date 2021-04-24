Gemini users can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay and Google Pay By Cointelegraph

Gemini users can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay and Google Pay
Major American cryptocurrency exchange Gemini now lets its users purchase cryptocurrencies like (BTC) with Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay.
According to a Thursday announcement, Gemini users can now connect their debit cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay for buying crypto with fiat on the platform. The firm noted that user funds will be available to withdraw one hour after a purchase was made.
