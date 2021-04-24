Elon Musk Miley Cyrus Hosting SNL Twitter Reactions

Here’s something I bet you didn’t have in your 2021 bingo card: Elon Musk is going to host SNL with Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.
Yup, you read that correctly: Elon Musk, Tesla billionaire, father of X Æ A-12 (and six others), and all-round…eccentric fella.
If your response was something along the lines of “???!!!!!!???!?!?!??!?!?!” well, you’re not alone.
Welp, what do you, er, think about SNL‘s decision?
TV and Movies
