Dave Bautista Gets Candid About Pitching Himself as Batman Villain to Warner Bros

During an appearance at the virtual JusticeCon event, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star reveals his effort in making sure movie studio bosses are clear about his wish to play supervillain Bane.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista has made his dreams of playing Batman villain Bane clear to movie studio bosses by holding a meeting to express his wishes.

The actor plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but almost became a part of the rival DC Comics world when he was offered a role in director James Gunn‘s upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie.

He had to turn down the part due to his busy schedule, but Bautista has made no secret on social media of his hopes of one day joining the DC family and heading to Gotham City to take on Batman as supervillain Bane – the character previously brought to life by Tom Hardy in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises“.

Now the wrestler-turned-actor reveals he’s actually taken his request right to the top, with a sit-down with bosses at both Warner Bros. and DC, even though they have no current plans to revive the character.

"I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, 'I want to play Bane,' " he explained during a recent appearance at the virtual JusticeCon event.





“I’m not kidding. They were a little like, ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like, ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.’ ”

Bautista still has to wait and see whether his pitch effort will pay off, but he has managed to check another dream role off his list. After failing to be a part of “The Walking Dead“, the 52-year-old landed a role in “Army of the Dead” which will be released on Netflix on May 21.

“I’m a zombie fan. I tried to get on ‘Walking Dead’ for years,” Bautista previously spilled to Empire. “I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’ ” As for Zack Snyder’s upcoming film, he raved, “What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film.”