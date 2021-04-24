Crypto Will Be All Asset Classes, Says Financial Analyst By CoinQuora

Crypto Will Be All Asset Classes, Says Financial Analyst
- Financial analysts say crypto will be all asset classes.
- Balajis.com said, people mistake was thinking of the internet as a new channel.
- Larry Fink also believes that crypto could become a great asset class.
Recently, on a Twitter post of a financial analyst Balajis.com says,
A mistake people made early on was thinking of the internet as a new channel: radio, TV, and internet.In reality it was *all* channels: internet radio, internet TV…Same with crypto. It’s not an “asset class”. It will be all asset classes.Cryptocurrencies, crypto-equities…
— balajis.com (@balajis) April 23, 2021
He says:
This article was first published on coinquora.com
