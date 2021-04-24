Credit Suisse Bankers Said Greensill Worth $30 Billion: Guardian

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bankers at Credit Suisse Group AG believed that Greensill Capital, the collapsed finance firm now at the center of multiple investigations, was a “once in a generation” company that could be worth $30 billion, according to the Guardian.

The bankers said that Greensill was going to enjoy “exponential growth” over the next three years, according to the Guardian, which cited a January 2020 presentation made to the company’s board. Such a valuation could have triggered a “nine-figure” windfall for David Cameron, the former U.K. prime minister who was working as an adviser to the supply-chain finance company, according to the report.

Greensill unraveled rapidly in March, just over a year after the board presentation, triggering probes in several jurisdictions and embroiling Cameron in a bruising scandal over his efforts to lobby U.K. officials on the firm’s behalf. The company’s U.K. subsidiaries are now in a form of bankruptcy overseen by Grant Thornton. Credit Suisse, meanwhile, is now under intense scrutiny because of its work for the company, just one of a series of risk failings that have bedeviled the Swiss bank and forced a series of executive departures in recent weeks.