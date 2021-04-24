COVID-19 has taught us that financial planning must be a priority

Learn how you can financially prepare yourself for any market condition Photo by Michael Longmire / Unsplash

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page. Even before the pandemic hit, it seems that many Canadians were already living paycheque to paycheque. In a survey conducted by Refresh Financial, almost half of the respondents said they have no savings for an emergency, while 53 per cent counted the days until payday came around again. Now, throw a pandemic in the mix, and you can imagine the toll it takes on a person’s financial situation. With more insightful planning, some discerning financial tactics and tools, plus step-by-step guidance through investment strategies and potential income earning ideas, you may find yourself better equipped to deal with what the economy may hand you. The economic effects of COVID-19 It’s no surprise that unemployment figures are up across the country. With lockdowns and closures, hours were cut and jobs were lost. While there has been some improvement over the past months, the latest rate still sits at approximately 7.5 per cent. About 27.5 million Canadians are receiving COVID-19 employment benefits. Those affected the most were those already earning lower wages to begin with.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.