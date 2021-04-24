Celebrities Who Speak Against COVID-19 Vaccine

Pexels/Alena Shekhovtcova

While Biden administration has purportedly used celebrities and athletes in campaign to persuade Americans to take the vaccine, a number of public figures stand by their stances on not getting vaccinated.

AceShowbiz –

Whether or not to get vaccinated has been a long debate among the public even before the discovery of COVID-19 vaccines. While many are putting their hopes on the jab to put an end on the pandemic, anti-vaxxers are unlikely to change their minds despite the lethal risk that the disease poses.

This goes to a number of celebrities who have been questioning what every vaccine is made of. As AceShowbiz has previously given the highlight to stars who have helped promote government’s campaign to persuade people to take the vaccine, it’s now time to take a look at actors, singers and other public figures who are the complete opposite when it comes to their opinions on the vaccine.

1. Offset Instagram It’s unknown if Cardi B agrees with her husband, but Offset isn’t planning on getting his COVID-19 vaccine. The rapper made his intention clear when asked by TMZ about it. “I don’t trust it,” the Migos star said, pointing out a photo of four Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine volunteers who developed Bell’s Palsy. “I just don’t wanna be the test dummy,” he claimed.

2. Summer Walker Instagram Summer Walker is no stranger to controversial statements and theories which she often spreads through her social media pages. One of her recent shocking posts is one she made to warn people against those who have received a dose of the vaccine. “Stay the f**k away from people who were vaccinated,” read a message she reposted on her Instagram account. “People are reporting: bleeding, bruising, spontaneous periods and miscarriages from being in close proximatey to a recently vaccinated person.”

3. Elon Musk WENN/Avalon Elon Musk, who previously questioned the validity of COVID-19 tests, was also doubting the vaccine before he contracted the virus in November 2020. He told the New York Times in September that he won’t take the vaccine because “I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.” The Tesla founder, however, has since changed his mind after apparently having done his own research on the safety of the vaccine. “To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically,” he tweeted earlier this month, adding, “The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen.”

4. Anwar Hadid WENN/Ivan Nikolov Despite being at high risk due to his autoimmune disorder, Anwar Hadid refuses to get COVID-19 vaccine. The 21-year-old model, whose mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid also struggle with Lyme disease, was revealed to be an anti-vaxxer during a Q&A session on Instagram, saying he would not get the vaccine because “our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

5. Candace Owens Instagram Candace Owens is one of those Republican anti-vaxxers who are against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but this might not come as a surprise considering her previous controversial statements that the pandemic is not real. Making use of social media, she repeatedly pushed anti-vaccine conspiracy theory. “I have no interest in getting the Covid-19 vaccine and celebrities video-taping themselves getting the injection isn’t moving the needle any,” she tweeted on April 2, claiming, “Big Tech is colluding to create a peer pressure campaign for vaccinations.”

6. Letitia Wright WENN/Apega Letitia Wright raised people’s eyebrows when she suddenly posted anti-vaccination video on Twitter, just when COVID-19 vaccines started to roll out in the U.K. In the video, a person said, “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I have always been a little bit of a sceptic of them.” When she was confronted by other users for raising doubt about the vaccine, the “Black Panther” star insisted she was simply “concerned about what’s in it that’s all.”

7. Noel Gallagher WENN/Lia Toby Another star across the pond who doesn’t trust the COVID vaccine, Noel Gallagher stated he won’t be getting the jab, because he’s “very, very wary of taking a vaccine. I don’t even take tablets.” Though he gets “the washing of the hands and the social distancing and all that,” the former Oasis member revealed he’s “never adhered” the rules, yet he’s never had the virus despite having tested several times. “I was shocked, actually,” he said. “I’ve carried on my life as normal and I was convinced that I would have it. I’ve never had it.”

8. Wendy Williams WENN/Instar Wendy Williams believes she’s healthy enough to not needing the vaccine, though she previously raised concern when she collapsed on air. During an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the outspoken TV host quickly answered, “No. I don’t trust it,” when asked by “The Dr. Oz Show” host if she plans on getting the COVID vaccine. “I’ve never gotten flu shot either, though,” the 56-year-old claimed, before repeating her stance, “No, I don’t trust it. There I said it.”

9. Ted Nugent Instagram Ted Nugent clearly didn’t learn his lesson despite having contracted COVID-19. Revealing he tested positive for coronavirus in April after he previously played down the virus, the conservative rock star continued to urge people not to take the vaccine. “It’s not a real pandemic and that’s not a real vaccine. I’m sorry, I ain’t taking no vaccine,” he told fans in a video on Christmas Day. He repeated his stance that he won’t be inoculated when making announcement about his COVID diagnosis, falsely claiming, “Nobody knows what’s in it.”