Canadian Pacific welcomes STB’s approval of merger with Kansas City By Reuters

(Reuters) – Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway Ltd welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s (STB) decision to approve its merger with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) on Saturday.
The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB’s pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.
The STB had approved the merger of the two companies on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.