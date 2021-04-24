Canadian Pacific welcomes STB’s approval of merger with Kansas City By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam

(Reuters) – Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway Ltd welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s (STB) decision to approve its merger with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) on Saturday.

The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB’s pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.

The STB had approved the merger of the two companies on Friday.

