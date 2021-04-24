BTC Dominance Sinks to 50%, ETH Valuation Rises By CoinQuora

BTC Dominance Sinks to 50%, ETH Valuation Rises
  • Bitcoin’s market dominance sinks from 61 percent to 50 percent
  • This dates back to February 28 (61% dominance) to April 23 (50% dominance)
  • Ethereum’s market capitalization increased from 11.8% to 14.5%

As of February 28, 2021, Bitcoin’s market dominance sunk from 61 percent to a whopping 50 percent by April 23, 2021. This can be attributed to the astounding growth of competition in the cryptocurrency market.

To the unfamiliar, Bitcoin’s market dominance is a metric developed since the advent of altcoins. It puts the entire market capitalization of bitcoin against all the market capitalizations of other cryptos.

