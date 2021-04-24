Biden Might Double Tax For Wealthy Investors, Is Crypto Affected? By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Biden Might Double Tax For Wealthy Investors, Is Crypto Affected?
  • Markets crashed as Bloomberg reported that Biden might double capital gains tax
  • crashes below 50,000 USD as report of Biden’s plans went out
  • Altcoins also fell by small percentages as the news came out

In a report published in Bloomberg, the publication mentioned that US President Joe Biden wants to end the preferential U.S. tax treatment. This pertains to investment income that according to them has benefited the wealthy investors.

According to their sources,

“The White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for those earning $1 million or more, to 39.6%”

In a Tweet, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, explained:

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR