Biden Might Double Tax For Wealthy Investors, Is Crypto Affected? By CoinQuora



Biden Might Double Tax For Wealthy Investors, Is Crypto Affected?



Markets crashed as Bloomberg reported that Biden might double capital gains tax

crashes below 50,000 USD as report of Biden’s plans went out

Altcoins also fell by small percentages as the news came out

In a report published in Bloomberg, the publication mentioned that US President Joe Biden wants to end the preferential U.S. tax treatment. This pertains to investment income that according to them has benefited the wealthy investors.

According to their sources,

“The White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for those earning $1 million or more, to 39.6%”

In a Tweet, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, explained: