Ashleigh Barty into Stuttgart final By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. WTA 500 – Stuttgart Open

Top seed and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia rallied to beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Barty, who was playing on her 25th birthday, picked up her third straight win over Svitolina.

In the final, she’ll face No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who knocked off No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 6-2.

TEB BNP Paribas (OTC:) Tennis Championship Istanbul

Top-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final in Istanbul.

Kudermetova, who was Mertens’ doubles partner this week, saw a nine-match winning streak end.

Waiting for Mertens in the title match is Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who held off Ukrainian teen Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR