Ashanti Clarifies Identity of White Man She Is Rumored to Be Dating

After her name become trending on Twitter because of her photo with a mystery man, the ‘Foolish’ hitmaker shuts down romance speculation by stressing that he is not her boyfriend.

Ashanti has spoken out about the ongoing speculations about her love life. After being rumored to be dating a white man, the “Foolish” hitmaker set the records straight as she declared that the man in her talked-about post is not her boyfriend.

The “Rock Wit U” singer first sent tongue wagging on Thursday, April 22 when she posted an Instagram photo of herself and a mystery man. After many assumed the man to be her boyfriend, she decided to effectively put an end to the speculations.

“Lmaoooo NO,” she clarified in the comment section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post discussing about her possible romantic connection with the man. “He’s one of the managers at the restaurant!!! He is NOT my man and we are NOT dating.”

Ashanti denied dating rumors with the white man in The Shade Room’s comment section.

Ashanti’s Thursday post was taken from her vacation in Mexico. In it, she looked beautiful in a white see-through dress with a plunging neckline. The guy standing to her right, in the meantime, looked dapper in a black-and-white suit. Along with the photo, the Grammy-winning singer added a cryptic caption that read, “Great times.”

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Ashanti’s post, and the conversation quickly became a trending topic on the platform. Upset about Ashanti’s alleged choice of man, one fan tweeted, “A colonizer took Ashanti how much more will this year take from me.” Another added, “Ashanti got a white man! The betrayal! It was supposed to be me! At least for a month or 2.”

Many others came to Ashanti’s defense. “Why are y’all creating fanfic about Ashanti over a photo with no context? The internet is so weird,” one argued in a tweet. Another one shared similar sentiment by pointing out, “When did Ashanti say that was her man? Some of y’all reading the pictures like you’re in kindergarten.”

Ashanti has no hesitation when it comes to shutting down speculations about her love life. A few weeks earlier, she also debunked rumors of her dating Flo Rida after the two were spotted on vacation together. At that time, she denied the reports by stressing that Flo is only a good friend of hers.