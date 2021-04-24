Analyst enters $32.5K Bitcoin buy order as hodlers bet on $46K BTC price bottom By Cointelegraph

(BTC) is expected to dip as low as $32,500 in the short term after several crucial support levels faded to nothing on Friday.

hit lows not seen since early March on Friday, as analysts line up their prognoses — and buy orders — in the latest Bitcoin price correction.

BTC exchange inflow and outflow chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter
BTC/USD Q1 and Q2 pullback comparison. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter