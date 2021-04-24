Amy Schumer Still Hopeful to Have Another Baby Despite Quitting IVF

Instagram

When sitting down with Ashley Graham on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the ‘Trainwreck’ star also talks about the best motherhood experience she has with her first child, Gene.

AceShowbiz –

Comedienne Amy Schumer is still hopeful of giving her son a sibling, even though she has abandoned her dreams of falling pregnant again via in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The “Trainwreck” star’s first child, Gene, turns two next month (May 2021), and although Amy is desperate to add to her brood with husband Chris Fischer, they are still exploring their options.

Asked if she wanted another kid during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, April 23, the actress told guest host Ashley Graham, “Oh God, I hope so. We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like, there’s nothing better. Yeah. What about you?”

“Working on it currently,” Ashley replied, quipping, “Like in this moment currently working on it.”

The model shares 15-month-old son Isaac with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Amy later admitted motherhood has been the best experience, especially as Gene is now more talkative.

“Everybody says this, but it gets more and more fun. Every day is more fun,” she gushed. “We can communicate now, and he kinda just says yes to everything, which is fun to play with, you know?”

Amy’s comments about expanding her family come after she revealed she had given up on her second round of IVF treatment because it took such a toll on her body.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” she said last summer (2020). “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”





Amy, who admitted the couple had thought about surrogacy, had a rough pregnancy while carrying Gene – she battled extreme morning sickness after being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, while she also struggled with post-partum depression after her son was born.