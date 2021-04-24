Active Ethereum addresses surged to a new high of 771k By BTC Peers



Active Ethereum addresses surged to a new high of 771k



The number of active addresses has climbed to a new all-time high of 771k, breaking previous highs of 739k in November 2020 and 735k in January 2018.

Coinmetrics shared the information on Twitter.

This week, #Ethereum active addresses hit an all-time high of 771k, surpassing the previous records set in November, 2020 (739k) and January, 2018 (735k). pic.twitter.com/CUKTl2mi9n — CoinMetrics.io (@coinmetrics) April 23, 2021

The Ethereum blockchain has witnessed a lot of activity in the past few months. For instance, the network settled $1.5 trillion in transactions in Q1. Furthermore, the total value locked on all Ethereum-based DeFi platforms has currently sits at over $54 billion.

High network activity is also evident in the total number of unique addresses. According to EtherScan.io, there are currently over 148.8 million unique wallet addresses on the Ethereum blockchain.

As seen in the chart above, it is safe to say that the blockchain has witnessed steady growth in usage since its launch in mid-2015.

Investors are generally bullish over the future of the digital asset despite its current high gas fees. Following the Berlin hard fork, most people are waiting for the implementation of the London upgrade, which will include the EIP-1559.

EIP-1559 has been touted as the solution to the network’s rising transaction costs. And although there is no exact date for the London upgrade, a core developer has given an estimate of July 2021.

