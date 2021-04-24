A new way to own collectibles or an asset bubble? By Cointelegraph



NFT trading cards: A new way to own collectibles or an asset bubble?



Unique items have long been attracting collectors who are willing to pay top dollar to get them. Paintings, baseball cards, stamps, vintage cards and rare coins have all been sold at huge premiums to collectors in the past. Now, these items are moving into the digital realm, thanks to the use of blockchain technology.

These items are now represented on several different blockchain networks as “unique” digital assets known as nonfungible tokens. The use of blockchain technology means that authenticity and ownership are easily verifiable, especially in a world where scarcity plays a vital role in the valuation of an asset.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph