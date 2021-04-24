5 reasons Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeted 15% in a single day By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

5 reasons Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeted 15% in a single day

The price of (BTC) and Ether (ETH) fell by 15% and 20%, respectively, on April 23 as the cryptocurrency market became engulfed in a major correction.

Five factors likely caused the price of Bitcoin and Ether to steeply drop in a single day, including mass liquidation, an overheated futures market, the decline of Kimchi premium, whales selling and concerns over United States President Joe Biden’s tax plans.

Binance BTC futures open interest. Source: Bybt
South Korea premium index. Source: CryptoQuant
Whales selling their funds. Source: Material Indicators