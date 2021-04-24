29 Famous People Who Are Bisexual

In 2016 he wrote on Instagram, “Hey so it’s #biweek- the week for the Bi kids to be visible. I try to be visible all the time just by being true to who I am openly, but I know many people struggle with this because of the stigma associated with bi-ness. I know that some of you, probably friends even, are reading this and rolling your eyes- “oh he’s still holding on to that? Who is SHE kidding?”- and I don’t blame you. Not many are open about it so we appear to be very rare creatures, maybe even mythical.”