Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Russia orders a pullback from Ukraine’s border

A day after President Vladimir Putin, in an annual state-of-the-nation address, rattled off a list of grievances against Western countries, Russia ordered some of its troops to pull back from the border with Ukraine, easing fears in Europe of a possible war.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who had called the buildup a test of the Russian military’s readiness, said the units deployed to the border area had shown their capabilities and should return to their regular positions by May 1.

Russia intends to leave some armored vehicles in field camps near the border with Ukraine’s Donbas region. Satellite images have shown hundreds of trucks and tanks in the area.

Response: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who on Tuesday warned his country that war was possible, said he welcomed Russia’s move. He said it would reduce tension.