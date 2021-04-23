XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.13883 by 23:04 (03:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $51.31423B, or 2.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.09342 to $1.17095 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.12%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.40803B or 7.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.5627 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 65.39% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,274.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.65% on the day.

was trading at $2,313.39 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $936.39191B or 50.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $264.08764B or 14.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.