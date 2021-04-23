Woman Claims Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian Again Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram

A woman named Sydney reveals the NBA center/power forward allegedly told her he was not in a relationship when they met in January and they slept together.

Tristan Thompson may have broken Khloe Kardashian‘s trust on him again. The NBA star has been accused of cheating on his baby mama again amid rumors that they have gotten back together romantically.

A woman named Sydney made the bombshell confession during a chat with Adam22 on his podcast “No Jumper”. She claimed that it was around January when she started connecting with the basketball player and he told her that he was single.

“He said he’s not in a relationship anymore,” Sydney said. Before she went further, she was warned by Adam that he refused to get involved in anything that may get him sued, but she appeared to be adamant that she told the truth.

“Everything was cool and when she asked if he’s single, he said ‘yes,’ ” she continued her story. “So we talked, we hung out multiple times. We went out together. It happened. And I found out he wasn’t …,” she added before a clip of the conversation was cut, insinuating that she found out Tristan was actually not single at the time.

Tristan has previously been accused of cheating on Khloe several times, with his alleged flirting with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods back in February 2019 causing them to break up. Since then, the Boston Celtics player and the reality TV star remain friendly as they are co-parenting their daughter True Thompson.

Rumors of their reconciliation started to swirl after Tristan and Khloe were quarantining together at her house amid the pandemic last year. They have never publicly confirmed they’re an item again, but the Good American founder has admitted that she’s considering having baby No. 2 with her ex-boyfriend.

In December 2020, Khloe also sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a new diamond ring on that finger. Since then, the 36-year-old TV personality continues to be sporting the massive bauble on numerous occasions, including in her April 1 Instagram post in which she put her colorful nail art on display. Tristan himself reacted to the post by leaving eyes, diamond and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.