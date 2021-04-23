Wiz Khalifa Proudly Announces New Role as Co-Owner of Professional Fighters League

Instagram

Joining comedian Kevin Hart and TV producer Mark Burnett in the ownership group for the mixed martial arts league, the ‘Black and Yellow’ hitmaker will also be an advisor to help shape the brand.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has become a part-owner of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) organization.

The “Black and Yellow” hitmaker has joined the likes of comedian Kevin Hart and TV producer Mark Burnett in the ownership group for the mixed martial arts league, while he will also take on a role as an advisor to help with content creation, music integration, and the launch of an apparel line.

He is also allowing PFL bosses to use his music at all events, starting with Friday, April 23’s kickoff bout between Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Clay Collard in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 2021 season of PFL can be seen on ESPN networks as well as its ESPN+ streaming service. Five remaining events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

“I’m excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL’s ownership group and partner with such a gifted global music and cultural icon,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement issued to Complex. “Wiz will play an active role in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL brand and how it resonates with the 550 million fans around the world.”

The hip-hop star added, “I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League. I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan. To be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23.”