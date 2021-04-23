Who Is Zhang Weili, the Chinese U.F.C. Champion Fighting on Saturday?

Days before the bout to defend her championship title, Zhang Weili, China’s most famous mixed martial arts fighter, sensed her opponent was trying to get under her skin.

The opponent, the Lithuanian-American fighter Rose Namajunas, had framed their clash for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 115-pound title as no less than an ideological contest between freedom and Communism. “Better dead than red,” Ms. Namajunas said, using a McCarthy era anti-Communist slogan.

But Ms. Zhang, 30, a strawweight who has lost only one of her 22 professional fights, wasn’t about to take the bait.

“We are just athletes,” Ms. Zhang said in an interview from Jacksonville, Fla., where on Saturday she will face Ms. Namajunas in front of a sold-out crowd.