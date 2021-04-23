'We're gonna do this': Biden closes global summit on climate

From Kenyans leapfrogging from kerosene stoves to geothermal power and Israeli start-ups scrambling to improve battery storage, world leaders have shared stories of their own national drives to break free of climate-wrecking fossil fuels.

"We're gonna do this together," President Joe Biden exhorted on Friday (Saturday AEST), speaking live to a Zoom-style screen of leaders of national governments, unions and business executives around the world.

Mr Biden's message to close his global climate summit echoed the sentiments of Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, who said: "We cannot win this fight against climate change unless we go globally to fight it together."

The second and final day of the summit of 40 world leaders made the case for massive investment now — in the US and around the world — for prosperous and cleaner economies in the long run.

Compared with the United States and other wealthy but carbon-dependent nations, Kenya stands out as a poorer nation closing the technology gap despite limited financial resources.

It has moved in decades from dirty-burning coal, kerosene and wood fires to become a leading user and producer of geothermal energy, wind and solar power, all aided by mobile-phone banking.

The summit's opening on Thursday saw a half-dozen nations, including the United States, pledge specific, significant new efforts to cut emissions.

Other summit speakers, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the world's top climate polluter, held out the possibility of deepening their commitments, in China's case by easing back on building of coal-fired plants.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the conference without making new climate commitments on Thursday and did not speak on Friday.

Mr Biden's own pledge, nearly doubling the US target for cutting emissions from coal and petroleum this decade, depends on his keeping political support from voters and securing more than US$2 trillion ($2.58 trillion) for a nationwide infrastructure overhaul.

"The commitments we've made must become real," he said on Friday, speaking to the home audience as much as the international one.

"Commitment without doing anything is a lot of hot air, no pun intended."

He wondered aloud if there was "anything else you can think of that could create as many good jobs going into the 21st century."

The coronavirus pandemic forced the summit into its virtual format, with a TV-talk-show-style set created in the White House East Room.

Cabinet secretaries stepped in as emcees to keep the live-streamed action moving.

It was all in service of an argument officials say will make or break Biden's climate vision: Pouring trillions of dollars into clean-energy technology, research and infrastructure will speed a competitive US economy into the future and create jobs while saving the planet.

While technological development and wider use has helped make wind and solar power strongly competitive against coal and natural gas in the US, Mr Biden said investment would also bring forward thriving, clean-energy fields "in things we haven't even thought of so far."

Global leaders joined in to describe their own investments and commitments to break away from reliance on climate-damaging petroleum and coal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking virtually like the dozens of other participating international officials, described scientists at hundreds of Israeli start-ups working hard to improve crucial battery storage for solar, wind and other renewable energy.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen renewed Denmark's pledge to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, switching from offshore oil and gas rigs to wind farms.

Mr Bloomberg spoke from the US, declaring "we can't beat climate change without a historic amount of new investment."

"We have to do more, faster to cut emissions," said the New York billiionaire, who's donated millions to promote replacing dirty-burning coal-fired power plants with increasingly cheaper renewable energy.

Biden envoy John Kerry stressed the political selling point that the president's call for retrofitting creaky infrastructure to run more cleanly would put the US on a better economic footing long-term.

"No one is being asked for a sacrifice," Mr Kerry said.

"This is an opportunity."

Republicans are sticking to the arguments that former President Donald Trump made in pulling the US out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

They point to China as the world's worst climate polluter — the US is second — and say any transition to clean energy hurts American oil, natural gas and coal workers.

It means "putting good-paying American jobs into the shredder," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday in a speech in which he dismissed the administration's plans as costly and ineffective.

"This is quite the one-two punch," he said.

"Toothless requests of our foreign adversaries … and maximum pain for American citizens."

Much of the proposed spending to address climate change is included in Mr Biden's US$2.3 trillion ($2.97 trillion) infrastructure bill, which would pay for new roads, safe bridges and reliable public transit, while boosting electric vehicles, clean drinking water and investments in clean energy such as solar and wind power.

His plan faces a steep road in the closely divided Senate, where Republicans led by Mr McConnell have objected.

The White House says administration officials will continue to reach out to Republicans and will remind them the proposal's ideas are already widely popular with Americans of all political persuasions.

The urgency comes as scientists say climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off catastrophic extremes of global warming.

The summit has featured the world's major powers — and major polluters — pledging to cooperate on cutting petroleum and coal emissions that are rapidly warming the planet.

In an announcement timed to his summit, Mr Biden pledged the US would cut fossil fuel emissions by as much as 52 per cent by 2030.

Allies joined the US in announcing new moves to cut emissions.

That's ahead of November's UN climate summit in Glasgow, where governments will say how far each is willing to go to cut the amount of fossil fuel fumes it pumps out.

Japan announced its own new 46 per cent emissions reduction target and South Korea said it would stop public financing of new coal-fired power plants, potentially an important step toward persuading China and other coal-reliant nations to curb the building and funding of new ones as well.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation would boost its fossil fuel pollution cuts from 30 per cent to at least 40 cent.

Biden's new goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent to 52 per cent of 2005 levels put the United States among the four most ambitious nations in curbing climate change, the Rhodium Group, an independent research organisation, announced overnight.

Different nations use different base years for their emission cuts so comparisons are difficult and can look different based on baseline years.

The Rhodium Group said using the US-preferred 2005 baseline, America is in the top four, behind the United Kingdom but right with the European Union.

It's ahead of a "second tier" of countries including Canada, Japan, Iceland and Norway.

The Biden administration's pledge would require by far the most ambitious US climate effort ever, nearly doubling the reductions the Obama administration had committed to in the Paris climate accord.