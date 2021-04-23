Wall Street Opens Mixed on Partial Rebound from Tax Shock; Dow Down 50 Pts By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Friday, regaining some composure after its heaviest fall in weeks in response to reports of a looming hike in capital gains taxes.

A report by Bloomberg indicated that President Joe Biden is planning to raise the marginal rate of capital gains tax to around 40% from a base rate of 20% currently, aiming to raise revenue for a swatch of social spending projects.

The rise would reverse a major element of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts in 2017 and creates an obvious incentive for stock investors to realize gains by selling before the higher rate is applied. Fox Business reported on Friday that the final higher rate may end up in the high 30%s rather than at 43%, as mooted by Bloomberg, which first reported the story on Thursday.

By 9:40 AM ET (1440 GMT), the was down 58 points, or 0.2%, at 33,758 points. The , however, was up 0.2% and the was up 0.6%. All three indices had fallen by almost 1% on Thursday.

