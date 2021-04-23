Vlogger Jeff Wittek Shares Footage of His Near-Fatal Accident Involving David Dobrik

Instagram

In the second episode of ‘Don’t Try This At Home YouTube’ series, the Vlog Squad member offers fans a look at the dangerous stunt that left him with a ‘broken skull and face’.

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek is getting candid about his near-fatal accident involving David Dobrik. In the second episode of new YouTube docu-series titled “Don’t Try This At Home YouTube”, the 30-year-old vlogger shared the footage of his extreme stunt that ended with him breaking his face and skull.

The episode which was titled “How I Broke My Face” heard Wittek chronicling the time he and the Vlog Squad came up with an idea to take a swing from a rope attached to an excavator. He recounted that YouTuber Corinna Kopf went first, but demanded to be put down soon after since Dobrik took “things too far.”

Wittek then noted it was his turn. In the voiceover of the video, the vlogger made his case, “I just jumped out of a plane 20 times? What’s the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one foot deep lake?” However, things didn’t go as he imagined.

“And yeah, I didn’t know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f***ing rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people. This was where I made a mistake,” he recalled. “I forgot that the biggest f***ing idiot I know was driving it.”

The footage displayed how Wittek was being swung round at high speed before he landed face down in the shallow lake. Near the end of the video, the rest of his stunt squad could be seen rushing in to help him. The video has since been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

Wittek later said that he initially kept this life-threatening accident a secret because he “was in a lot of pain, and that’s how I choose to cope with my pain.” Dobrik who has more than 18 million followers on YouTube, in the meantime, hasn’t responded to the revelation.

Back in July, Wittek did share photos and a video of him in the hospital. “Sorry I haven’t posted any new pics of the mullet this week. I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places,” he wrote at the time. “But I’m OK. I’m more alive than ever. I’ll heal up good as new, and I’ll get some new pics of that mullet up as soon as they can get me a blow dryer up to my hospital room.”