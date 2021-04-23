UK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps too

Article content

LONDON — British retail sales rocketed last month as consumers prepared for a partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to official data which also showed record peacetime government borrowing.

Sales volumes leapt by 5.4% in March from February, the Office for National Statistics said, with clothing stores benefiting especially.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month increase of 1.5%.

The ONS said the data reflected “the effect of the easing of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending.”

“March’s strong rise in retail sales showed that the economy made a fair bit of progress even before non-essential retailers reopened in April,” Paul Dales, an economist with Capital Economics, said.

Separate data showed Britain’s government borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($420.1 billion) in the financial year which ended last month, a surge of 246 billion pounds on the previous year and the biggest share of the economy in peacetime.

Borrowing stood at 14.5% of economic output, the highest such ratio since 1946, after World War Two, when it was 15.2%.

The numbers reflected the surge in public spending and tax cuts to offset the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.