UK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too

LONDON — British retail sales jumped last month before a partial lifting of coronavirus restrictions, suggesting an economic rebound is under way, but official data also showed record peacetime government borrowing.

Sales volumes leapt by 5.4% in March from February with clothing retailers able to sell online benefiting especially as consumers got ready to venture out after being locked down for much of the past year.

Retailers also reported a rise in purchases of mobility equipment as older people left their homes after their vaccinations and there was a jump in sales at garden centers, reflecting the boom in gardening over the past year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a much smaller month-on-month increase of 1.5%.

“March’s strong rise in retail sales showed that the economy made a fair bit of progress even before non-essential retailers re-opened in April,” said Paul Dales, an economist with Capital Economics.

Sales were up 1.6% from February last year, before the pandemic hit, the Office for National Statistics said.

Separate data underscored the huge cost of the government’s emergency programs to prop up the economy last year.

Britain’s government borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($420.1 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, which ended last month, a surge of 246 billion pounds on the previous year and the biggest share of the economy in peacetime.